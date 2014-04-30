33-Hour Sea Otter Live Stream Delivers Your Daily Adorable Otter Fix

Skeleton Found By Cave Divers Estimated To Be One Of The Oldest In North America

By Ben Wolford on April 30, 2014 1:54 PM EDT

An aquarium in Japan is going to stream live footage of its sea otters for 33 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Not sure how you'll waste time at work tomorrow? Here, watch 33 straight hours of frolicking sea otters.

An aquarium in Hiroshima, Japan, has hatched a brilliant publicity gimmick: live streaming adorable otters. Starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, you can find the video here. Based on the sloppy Google Translation from the site ("Not only fixed point camera aquarium before the familiar, and also installed in a water tank small camera to be introduced from the broadcast"), it seems they've done this before with a single camera above the otter exhibit. But now there's a submersible camera so no one has to miss the underwater action!

One of the otters at the Miyajima Public Aquarium, called Ulto, became famous last year for being weirdly human-like. He'll be in the show. So will his mother, Tsubame, according to RocketNews24.

There's probably a scientific reason otters are so cute — they're among the furriest animals alive. And they have to be because they don't have blubber to keep them warm. Instead, they're insulated by up to one million hairs per square inch. They're actually members of the weasel family and live all over coastal waters of the Pacific Ocean. Before the 20th century, there were a lot more of them, but hundreds of thousands were skinned for their warm fur. Now, there are about 106,000 sea otters in the world.

Above photo courtesy of Shutterstock

