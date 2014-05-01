Skeleton Found By Cave Divers Estimated To Be One Of The Oldest In North America

Baltimore Sinkhole Was Actually A Landslide: How Did It Happen? [VIDEO]

By Ben Wolford on May 1, 2014 2:44 PM EDT

A landslide claimed cars, sidewalks, and streetlights Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/@Alpha1736)

A landslide claimed cars, sidewalks, and streetlights Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/@Alpha1736)

On Wednesday on an urban block in Baltimore, local TV news crews rushed to the site of a disaster: Several cars and half the street had tumbled into a railway ravine. No one was injured in what they took to calling the "Baltimore Sinkhole."

Like Us on Facebook

In fact, this was no sinkhole. Just your standard landslide — one that residents of that street had seen coming for a while. "My wife and I haven't been parking on that side of the street for years because we knew it was going to happen," one local resident told The Baltimore Sun. So how did it happen, and why all of a sudden on Wednesday?

A landslide is a more straightforward geological phenomenon than a sinkhole. The key ingredients are soil, a hillside, gravity, and a catalyst to get the whole thing moving. Earthquakes and explosives used in mining can do it by rattling the earth loose; seismic activity is among the most common causes. Chopping down trees can do it, too, by killing roots that help anchor the soil in place. In this case, initial reports have suggested that the cause was a lot of rain, and a weak retaining wall that was supposed to keep the hill from rolling onto the CSX tracks below. When the ground becomes saturated with water, it becomes heavier and gravity does the rest.

The mayor of Baltimore said city engineers were reviewing maintenance reports to find out if it could have been prevented. Residents said they'd seen a crack emerge in the pavement long before the hill gave way. No one was injured in this landslide, unlike the recent one in Washington that killed 29 people. In that case, some had speculated that logging or an earthquake caused it. But the U.S. Geological Survey concluded the cause there was also heavy rain.

A sinkhole is a different story. There was the infamous case a year ago in Florida in which a man was sleeping in his Tampa-area home when the Earth opened up beneath his bedroom. He died in a 30-feet-deep by 30-feet-wide hole in the ground. Florida is especially prone to sinkholes because of the limestone that underlies most of the state. But there are other types of rock that can lead to sinkholes, which can happen anywhere from Montana to Texas to New York. When acidic groundwater eats away at layers of rock beneath the soil, the rock can collapse like thin ice, pulling down everything above it.

Dozens of people have been posting pictures of the Baltimore landslide on Twitter, as CSX races to clean up the damage.

© 2012 iScience Times All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Sponsored From Around the Web

    ZergNet
0 Comments
Print
Email
Must Read
Follow iScience Times
us on facebook RSS
 
us on google		  
Most Popular
INSIDE iScience Times
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)

About Us / Contact Us / Privacy Policy / Terms and Conditions © 2016 iScienceTimes. All rights reserved.