Skeleton Found By Cave Divers Estimated To Be One Of The Oldest In North America

100 Years Of Global Warming Shows That Temperature Changes Have Been Inconsistent

By Shweta Iyer on May 4, 2014 1:11 PM EDT

global warming
A new analysis of 100 years-worth of temperature changes across the globe has found that they have been relatively inconsistent, depending on where in the world you look. (Photo: Liamfm, CC BY-SA 2.0)

A team of scientists from Florida State University have created one of most detailed maps of global warming to date. Their map shows the global land surface warming trends that have occurred over the last century, illustrating precisely the time and location when temperature fluctuations occurred in different parts of the world.

As expected, the study shows that the Earth's surface temperature has risen over the years.  But what surprised the scientists was that global warming has not been consistent across the globe, and some places had warmed at a more accelerated rate than others.

Like Us on Facebook

"Global warming was not as understood as we thought," said Zhaohua Wu, an assistant professor of meteorology at FSU, in a press release. The team used a new method of analysis that examined land surface temperature trends from 1900 onwards. It accounted for everything except Antarctica. The analysis provided new, more accurate results, as previous research was conducted on less-advanced technology incapable of predicting the non-uniform warming.

The researchers found that regions circling the Arctic, as well as subtropical regions in both hemispheres - areas like southern China and Florida - were the first to experience warming. But the most warming to date has occurred in northern mid-latitudes, which include places like Siberia, Canada, and the British Isles. While most areas had warmed, some areas of the world had even cooled. "The global warming is not uniform," co-author Eric Chassignet said in the press release. "You have areas that have cooled and areas that have warmed."

From around 1910 to 1980, for example, while the rest of the world was warming up, some

areas south of the equator - near the Andes - were actually cooling down. After that time, temperatures remained unchanged until the mid-1990s. Other areas near and south of the equator didn't see significant changes comparable to the rest of the world at all.

"The detailed picture of when and where the world has warmed or cooled will provide a greater context to global warming research overall," Wu said.

© 2012 iScience Times All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Sponsored From Around the Web

    ZergNet
0 Comments
Print
Email
Must Read
Follow iScience Times
us on facebook RSS
 
us on google		  
Most Popular
INSIDE iScience Times
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)

About Us / Contact Us / Privacy Policy / Terms and Conditions © 2016 iScienceTimes. All rights reserved.