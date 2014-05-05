Skeleton Found By Cave Divers Estimated To Be One Of The Oldest In North America

Scientific Breakthrough Transforms Smartphones Into Cancer-Detecting Microscopes

New Smartphone Lens Can ID Cancer

By Kendra Pierre-Louis on May 5, 2014 4:37 PM EDT

Smartphones have emerged as a tool not just for selfies and communicating on the go, but also for science. Australian researchers recently invented a new kind of lens that transforms a smartphone camera into a microscope that's detailed enough to diagnose skin cancer.

Like Us on Facebook

The breakthrough came accidentally. Researchers were attempting to synthesize polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), a silicone based anti-foaming agent used in head lice remover, silly putty, breast implants and, oddly, Chicken McNuggets, when Dr. Steve Lee, the study's lead researcher, noticed that the droplets of PDMS hardened into lens like forms.  A quick conversation with a doctor friend raised Lee's awareness of the medical need for cheap high-quality lenses - and the ability for his discovery to fill that need.

Lee and his colleagues at the Australian National University developed a simple method to shape the PDMS into usable lenses. The inclusion of a clip-on attachment converts smartphones into dermatoscopes, a magnifying device used by dermatologists to diagnose skin cancer. While your traditional dematoscope goes for hundreds of dollars, the Australian researchers cobbled together their smartphone version for a mere two dollars.

This isn't the first time, however, that smart phones revealed their potential as tools for science. Sechi for example, a mobile app of the Secchi Disk project, encouragers mariners to join the global study of phytoplanton in the sea, while Global Soundscapes leverages your smartphone's sound recorder to among other things engage in biodiversity research while also increasing public awareness of the importance of our acoustic connection to nature.

Dr. Lee's discovery, and the use of smartphone supplemented science, has potential beneficial broad reaching applications. After all, world wide 20-percent of people have smartphone. 

© 2012 iScience Times All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Sponsored From Around the Web

    ZergNet
0 Comments
Print
Email
Must Read
Follow iScience Times
us on facebook RSS
 
us on google		  
Most Popular
INSIDE iScience Times
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)

About Us / Contact Us / Privacy Policy / Terms and Conditions © 2016 iScienceTimes. All rights reserved.