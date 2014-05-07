Double-Take: Australian Angler Catches Fish With Live Frog In Its Throat

An Australian angler this week captured the most elusive of photographs: proof of the "one that got away."

Angus James, a professional fisherman and guide, was removing the hook from a perch he'd just caught when he spotted a live green tree frog blinking at him from inside the fish's throat. "I was shocked," James told News Limited in Australia. "I thought it might have been grass at first, then it blinked. I always carry a camera, so I took the pic and then he jumps out."

James was fishing north of Townsville, Queensland, when he caught the perch that landed him a headline: "Excuse me, I think I've got a frog in my throat ... no really, I do have a frog in my throat." The fisherman went viral after posting the photo of the unlikely frog rescue on Facebook. "It has gone all around the world," he told News Limited. "So many people have shared it. There's people commenting on the photo in languages I don't even understand. Everyone keeps saying the frog got its second chance at life."

Likewise, the perch is robbed of his prey but spared the ultimate indignity: pan-fried and served with a side of coleslaw and fries, paired with a diet Coke.