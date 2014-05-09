3-D Makeup Printer Invented By Harvard Student; Device Can Print Almost All Types Of Makeup Using Hex Color Codes [VIDEO]

One Harvard Business School student, Grace Choi, decided to challenge the beauty industry with her very own 3-D makeup printer. (Photo: Tech Crunch)

3D printing has made a splash in the world of technology, science, and even medicine. One Harvard Business School student, Grace Choi, decided to challenge the beauty industry with her very own 3-D makeup printer.

"The makeup industry makes a whole lot of money on a whole lot of bulls---," said Choi, TechCrunch Disrupt reported. "They charge a huge premium on something that tech provides for free. That one thing is color." Her product is called the Mink and it will allow for users to print their own makeup by simply taking the color codes from photos online. During her demonstration she shows how the product can be copied and printed in a matter of minutes.

The tiny printer allows for the user to choose any color, and print colors for blush, eye shadow, lip gloss or many other makeup types.

Choi points out that most makeup comes from the same basic compounds - it doesn't matter how expensive or cheap the brand is. Choi uses the same basic compounds as makeup companies to enable an inexpensive and cost effective way to print. Color printers are available to everyone, and the ink that is in the Mink is the same as the ink that makeup companies use in their products. Choi also notes that the ink is FDA-approved.

Targeting a younger audience, aged 13 to 21, the Mink will cost about $200 dollars and Choi hopes to launch it later this year.