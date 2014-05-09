Skeleton Found By Cave Divers Estimated To Be One Of The Oldest In North America

3-D Makeup Printer Invented By Harvard Student; Device Can Print Almost All Types Of Makeup Using Hex Color Codes [VIDEO]

By Sabrina Bachai on May 9, 2014 12:30 PM EDT

3-D makeup
One Harvard Business School student, Grace Choi, decided to challenge the beauty industry with her very own 3-D makeup printer. (Photo: Tech Crunch)

3D printing has made a splash in the world of technology, science, and even medicine. One Harvard Business School student, Grace Choi, decided to challenge the beauty industry with her very own 3-D makeup printer.

"The makeup industry makes a whole lot of money on a whole lot of bulls---," said Choi, TechCrunch Disrupt reported. "They charge a huge premium on something that tech provides for free. That one thing is color." Her product is called the Mink and it will allow for users to print their own makeup by simply taking the color codes from photos online. During her demonstration she shows how the product can be copied and printed in a matter of minutes.

Like Us on Facebook

The tiny printer allows for the user to choose any color, and print colors for blush, eye shadow, lip gloss or many other makeup types.

Choi points out that most makeup comes from the same basic compounds - it doesn't matter how expensive or cheap the brand is. Choi uses the same basic compounds as makeup companies to enable an inexpensive and cost effective way to print. Color printers are available to everyone, and the ink that is in the Mink is the same as the ink that makeup companies use in their products. Choi also notes that the ink is FDA-approved.

Targeting a younger audience, aged 13 to 21, the Mink will cost about $200 dollars and Choi hopes to launch it later this year.

© 2012 iScience Times All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Sponsored From Around the Web

    ZergNet
0 Comments
Print
Email
Must Read
Follow iScience Times
us on facebook RSS
 
us on google		  
Most Popular
INSIDE iScience Times
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)

About Us / Contact Us / Privacy Policy / Terms and Conditions © 2016 iScienceTimes. All rights reserved.