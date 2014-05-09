Skeleton Found By Cave Divers Estimated To Be One Of The Oldest In North America

Rare Magamouth Shark Captured In Japan The Latest In A Spate Of Unusual Sea Creature Sightings [VIDEO]

By Ben Wolford on May 9, 2014 1:47 PM EDT

This megamouth shark drew crowds in Japan this week for its public necropsy. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)
This megamouth shark drew crowds in Japan this week for its public necropsy. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)

The megamouth shark is so rarely seen and studied that biologists can't figure out how to classify it. In fact, until 1976 no one had ever seen one, and its discovery mandated a need for a new family, genus, and species, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Like Us on Facebook

On Tuesday, scientists in Japan confirmed the 54th sighting of the megamouth shark (Megachasma pelagios) and proceeded to cut it open in front of scores of curious onlookers. The Huffington Post reports that the lady shark was caught about a half-mile below the ocean's surface (she thought she safe!) off the coast of Shizuoka, Japan. The Marine Science Museum there was conducting the public necropsy.

This shark weighed about 1,500 lbs. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)
This shark weighed about 1,500 lbs. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube)

Sea monsters don't seem to want to stay underwater this week. There was the blue whale that washed ashore in Canada and is stinking up a small Newfoundland town. For a while they thought it might explode because its belly was filling up with methane, but now people are saying it's been deflating for the past few days. Then there was the other weird shark that a fisherman pulled up in the Gulf of Mexico. The goblin shark was the second caught in those waters. When pictures of it floated around online, scientists studied it and found a pile of more creepy animals, giant isopods, or "roly polies the size of your face."

Some scientists think the megamouth shark is the most primitive animal in the world, like raising a dinosaur from the depths. Their mouths are so large because they've adapted to eat plankton like basking sharks. But no one is sure whether they evolved from a branch of a similar kind or whether they developed their bucket-sized boca all on their own.

© 2012 iScience Times All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Sponsored From Around the Web

    ZergNet
0 Comments
Print
Email
Must Read
Follow iScience Times
us on facebook RSS
 
us on google		  
Most Popular
INSIDE iScience Times
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
Do Dolphins Get High? BBC Cameras Catch Dolphins Chewing On Pufferfish Toxins
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
How Many Ways Can You Tie A Tie?
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
Ribbon Of Charged Particles At Solar System's Edge Acts Like A Wind Sock For Interstellar Magnetism
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
How to Turn Your Tap Water Faucet Into a Coffee Spout [VIDEO]
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
Coolest Science Photos Of 2013: From Blobfish To Two-Headed Shark, Comet ISON To Mars Selfie
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)
This Is A Scientifically-Proven Rock-Paper-Scissors Winning Strategy (But If Your Opponent Uses It Too, It's A Draw)

About Us / Contact Us / Privacy Policy / Terms and Conditions © 2016 iScienceTimes. All rights reserved.